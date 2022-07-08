Up to 66% off Ring doorbell bundles in early Prime Day deals
Keep an eye on your front door for less with these discounted cams
There are bargains to be had for anyone looking to give their front door a smart upgrade, with Ring announcing five days of reduced prices as part of this year’s Amazon Prime Day.
The early-bird discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime customers, with the biggest savings available on bundle deals that combine a Ring device with parent company Amazon’s other smart home kit.
The wired Ring Video Doorbell has been reduced to £36, a near 30% saving compared to the typical asking price, and includes a free 4th-gen Echo Dot as part of the package. For an extra tenner, you can pick up a wired Ring Video Doorbell, 2nd-gen plug-in adaptor and a 2nd-generation Echo Show 5 smart display. The bundle is on sale for £46, a massive 66% saving compared to buying all three gadgets at full retail price.
If you’re searching for a whole home security system, the 2nd-gen Ring Alarm Kit has been reduced by 30%. The five-piece kit includes a base station and keypad, a contact sensor, motion detector and range extender. Buy this week and you’ll get a Ring Indoor Cam thrown in for good measure. The combo costs £150, which Amazon says is a £120 saving (44%) versus buying both separately at full retail price.
The 3rd-generation Ring Video Doorbell has been bundled with a 2nd-gen Echo Show 5 for £125, which represents a 47% saving over the £235 it would cost to buy both separately at full retail price. Seeing how the 3rd-generation Ring is consistently among our favourite video doorbells, this looks like a particularly good deal – it gives you a screen to see who’s at the front door, rather than having to fish your phone out of a pocket every time the bell rings.
Standalone devices are also reduced, with the OG Ring video doorbell down to £60 – a healthy 33% reduction over the usual £90 retail price.
- Check out the rest of our Amazon Prime Day deals