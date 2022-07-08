Up to 66% off Ring doorbell bundles in early Prime Day deals

There are bargains to be had for anyone looking to give their front door a smart upgrade, with Ring announcing five days of reduced prices as part of this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

The early-bird discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime customers, with the biggest savings available on bundle deals that combine a Ring device with parent company Amazon’s other smart home kit.

The wired Ring Video Doorbell has been reduced to £36, a near 30% saving compared to the typical asking price, and includes a free 4th-gen Echo Dot as part of the package. For an extra tenner, you can pick up a wired Ring Video Doorbell, 2nd-gen plug-in adaptor and a 2nd-generation Echo Show 5 smart display. The bundle is on sale for £46, a massive 66% saving compared to buying all three gadgets at full retail price.

If you’re searching for a whole home security system, the 2nd-gen Ring Alarm Kit has been reduced by 30%. The five-piece kit includes a base station and keypad, a contact sensor, motion detector and range extender. Buy this week and you’ll get a Ring Indoor Cam thrown in for good measure. The combo costs £150, which Amazon says is a £120 saving (44%) versus buying both separately at full retail price.

The 3rd-generation Ring Video Doorbell has been bundled with a 2nd-gen Echo Show 5 for £125, which represents a 47% saving over the £235 it would cost to buy both separately at full retail price. Seeing how the 3rd-generation Ring is consistently among our favourite video doorbells, this looks like a particularly good deal – it gives you a screen to see who’s at the front door, rather than having to fish your phone out of a pocket every time the bell rings.

Standalone devices are also reduced, with the OG Ring video doorbell down to £60 – a healthy 33% reduction over the usual £90 retail price.

