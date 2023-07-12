Google Pixel 7a gets discounted for the first time in the Amazon Prime Day US sale

While the Pixel 7a line-up is just hot off the press from Google, that doesn’t mean that it has escaped getting discounted in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. This budget-friendly device packs all your favourite Pixel features into a more affordable smartphone. And you can now nab one for a bargain price.

During Amazon’s Prime Day sale, the Pixel 7a is reduced by $50 to just $449, rather than the RRP of $499. While you’ll find the Pixel 7a reduced by $50 on the Google Store too, Amazon takes charge with its speedy delivery.

This wallet-cutting stunner boasts 5G, Google’s own G2 Tensor chipset (the same that’s found in the flagship Pixel 7), a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a dual 12MP camera array on the rear, and a 13MP selfie snapper. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4385mAh battery. There’s 18W charging speeds and wireless charging on-board.

Pixel 7a will look familiar, too, adopting the recognisable camera bar from the bigger brothers in the Pixel 7 line-up. This brings the same stunning camera performance down to this cheaper device. The Pixel 7a can snap some stunning photos, and, with Google’s own premium silicon chips inside, you’ll never struggle with performance on this budget option.

We gave the handset 5 stars in our Google Pixel 7a review.

Running on 11 and 12 July 2023, the Amazon Prime Day sale is a great saving opportunity for Prime Members. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.

Find all the best Prime Day deals below: