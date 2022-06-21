Twelve South’s new charging stand will charge your Apple gadgets without hogging much space

We still rue Apple’s ruthless cancellation of its now infamous AirPower charging pad, but luckily there are plenty of third-party chargers knocking about these days that do the same thing AirPower promised to, and Twelve South’s HiRise 3 ($99.99) is the latest to catch our eye.

A bit like Belkin’s Boost Charge Pro but with a more compact design that shouldn’t take up much precious space on your bedside table, the HiRise 3 is a three-in-one stand that charges an iPhone (12 or later), Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously.

Note that while you do need a MagSafe-compatible iPhone to magnetically dock it on the stand, the HiRise 3 isn’t a MagSafe charger itself, so you won’t benefit from 15W wireless charging here. You’ll also need a 20W USB-C power adapter that isn’t included in the box. If you can live with those caveats, Twelve South promises a full 0-100% charge of all three devices in roughly 2.5 hours, while the vertical docking of your iPhone means you can easily keep an eye on notifications and whatnot while the charger refills it with juice.

You can still charge a non MagSafe iPhone (or any phone that supports wireless charging) on the 5W charging base, but it’s not going to be particularly fast, and Twelve South is keen to stress that this part of the charger is intended for an AirPods charging case.

The big selling point of the HiRise 3 is definitely its modest footprint and clean design, and if you’re sold you can pick one up here. Right now it looks like the charger is only available to ship from the US. It’s on sale now and comes in either matte black or matte white.