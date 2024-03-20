This top Garmin running watch is almost half price in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

If you need a smartwatch that you can rely on to guide you back towards civilization rather than just to remind you to stand up every 20 mins, you can’t go wrong with Garmin’s intrepid Instinct. It’s more than just your normal running watch with GPS. And right now, it’s a better buy than ever thanks to a deal in the Amazon Big Spring Sale that whacks almost half the price away.

Right now, you can score the Garmin Instinct Solar for £170 on Amazon UK. That’s a rather tasty 47% off the regular ticket of £320, saving you an excellent £150.

The newer Garmin Instinct comes with a battery that never dies, thanks to solar charging on the watchface. The Instinct Solar offers GPS navigation, heart rate monitoring, various training trackers, and notifications from your phone in a military grade case, but with enough exposure to the sun it can run for up to 50 days without charging.

In fact, in Battery Saver mode it’ll go forever without conking out, as long as it sups up sufficient sunlight. Sure, that means turning off almost everything that makes the Instinct Solar smart, but sometimes just being able to tell the time is all you need.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home