This top Garmin running watch is almost half price in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
You can bag 47% off the Garmin Instinct Solar running watch in the Amazon sale, bringing the price to a tidy £170
If you need a smartwatch that you can rely on to guide you back towards civilization rather than just to remind you to stand up every 20 mins, you can’t go wrong with Garmin’s intrepid Instinct. It’s more than just your normal running watch with GPS. And right now, it’s a better buy than ever thanks to a deal in the Amazon Big Spring Sale that whacks almost half the price away.
- See all of the Amazon US Big Spring Sale deals here or all of the Amazon UK Spring Deals Day savings here
Right now, you can score the Garmin Instinct Solar for £170 on Amazon UK. That’s a rather tasty 47% off the regular ticket of £320, saving you an excellent £150.
The newer Garmin Instinct comes with a battery that never dies, thanks to solar charging on the watchface. The Instinct Solar offers GPS navigation, heart rate monitoring, various training trackers, and notifications from your phone in a military grade case, but with enough exposure to the sun it can run for up to 50 days without charging.
In fact, in Battery Saver mode it’ll go forever without conking out, as long as it sups up sufficient sunlight. Sure, that means turning off almost everything that makes the Instinct Solar smart, but sometimes just being able to tell the time is all you need.