This chip powers some of this year’s top smartphones, and this upgrade is even better

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chip already powers some of this year’s top smartphones, including the Oppo Find X9 Pro. But, the freshly unveiled Dimensity 9400+ is here to stir the pot with some much-loved upgrades. This new silicon focuses on adding extra power for AI smarts, performance, and gaming chops.

Let’s start with the obvious headline-grabber: AI. The Dimensity 9400+ is kitted out to handle everything from Mixture-of-Experts to something called Multi-Head Latent Attention. There’s also FP8 inferencing, Multi-Token Prediction, and faster reasoning speeds. I appreciate that these are as many buzzwords as you could expect to find on a Silicon Valley bingo card. If you’re not deep in the weeds on AI, it might not make a huge difference to you. But, if you use these features, you’ll notice better performance.

But beyond the AI wizardry, this chip’s doing a decent job at ticking all the right boxes for a smartphone you’d want in your pocket. There’s a new Arm Cortex-X925 core pushing up to 3.73GHz, flanked by a posse of other juiced-up cores. Expect the result to be some serious muscle for multitasking and gaming.

Speaking of gaming, MediaTek’s gone all in with the 12-core Immortalis-G925 GPU. The highlight is support for opacity micromaps on this chip – which help to enhance game visuals with depth. There’s also a new frame rate converter, MFRC 2.0+, which promises to double the effective FPS while sipping less power. On the video side, HDR recording arrives across the full zoom range with something called Smooth Zoom. You’re no longer locked into dodgy digital zooms and muddy audio.

But this chip enables some glorious extra functionality that I’m excited about. It can support a 10km Bluetooth connection. Ten. Kilometres. It also supports BeiDou satellite connectivity, offering 33% faster connectivity. Plus, there’s Wi-Fi 7 with five streams for the best internet connection you can get.

Expect this chip to power some of this year’s top smartphones. These raw specs genuinely nudge the Dimensity line into “yes please” territory, competing with Snapdragon’s best. The first smartphones running the Dimensity 9400+ are due to hit the shelves later this month. No word yet on exact device prices, but expect the usual flagship suspects.