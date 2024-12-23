This chip will power some of the best 2025 smartphone releases

Looking to upgrade your smartphone to one of 2025’s upcoming handsets? We now know what will be powering some of the best releases – the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip. This new silicon is all about performance, efficiency, and a dash of AI power.

At the heart of the Dimensity 8400 is an “All Big Core” CPU. That’s a flashy way of saying it packs eight high-performance Arm Cortex-A725 cores clocked up to 3.25GHz. Compared to last year’s Dimensity 8300, this chip delivers a hefty 41% boost in multi-core performance while managing to barely sip power. It slashes peak power consumption by 44%.

On the graphics side, there’s an Arm Mali-G720 GPU, offering smoother gaming with 24% more performance and a handy 42% power efficiency boost. Couple that with features like MediaTek’s Frame Rate Converter and Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0, and it’s clear the 8400 is gunning for the mobile gaming crown.

The AI chops on this chip are where MediaTek is really putting in some graft. It’s powered by the NPU 880, which is designed to support large language models, media generation, and contextual replies. There’s also the fancy Dimensity Agentic AI Engine, predicting how much power you’ll need before you even realise it.

Photography enthusiasts aren’t left out, either. The Dimensity 8400’s Imagiq 1080 ISP is built to make your photos pop. It offers techy bits like QPD remosaic for better low-light shots and HDR video that works across zoom levels. The chip also supports WQHD+ screens at up to 144Hz. For 5G connectivity, expect download speeds up to 5.17Gbps. It also offers clever switching between 5G and Wi-Fi to save battery while keeping you connected.

The first devices with the Dimensity 8400 are set to launch by the end of 2024. Though, there’s not much time left for that. You’ll mainly see this chip inside 2025 smartphone releases.