I’m excited for MediaTek’s new chipset, which will bring top-tier power to more affordable phones

MediaTek has revealed its latest upcoming phone tech for 2025. The new Dimensity 9400e chipset takes the power of last year’s flagship processor, and brings it to this year’s mid-rangers. It’s a step down from the main Dimensity 9400 that is powering this year’s most powerful smartphones, but still promises some impressive performance.

At the heart of this chip is what MediaTek calls an All Big Core architecture. That means there are no efficiency cores here – just raw performance. The set-up includes four Cortex-X4 cores hitting up to 3.4GHz, and four more Cortex-A720s clocked at 2.0GHz. Built on TSMC’s 4nm process, this thing doesn’t use the latest chip tech, but is still plenty powerful.

There’s also a 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU ready to crank out high-end visuals, with hardware-level ray tracing on board. Speaking of games, the 9400e comes armed with MediaTek’s HyperEngine suite. This includes a few new features like MAGT 2.0 for smarter real-time performance tuning, and a frame rate converter that can save up to 40% of power. That means less lag and more battery.

AI is another big push here (of course). The chip supports MediaTek’s updated NeuroPilot SDK and a whole host of generative AI models (including Gemini Nano and Llama) all running directly on the device. MediaTek even threw in faster decoding tech for LLMs, so AI apps should feel that bit snappier.

There’s also a flagship-level ISP on board that supports 18-bit RAW capture and fancy AI video segmentation across 16 layers. Three-mic audio processing is in there too, with built-in noise reduction for clearer voice recordings. Connectivity isn’t taking a back seat either. You get support for sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 7 tri-band, and Bluetooth with a 5km line-of-sight range. There’s also dual-SIM dual-active support and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 3.0 tech to help preserve power.

This chip is set to debut in a range of mid-range smartphones coming out throughout the rest of 2025. Expect the first devices to be announced later this month.