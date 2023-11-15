These Xbox Series X and S Black Friday deals are the cheapest I’ve seen

Powerful, top-tier graphics and with hundreds of amazing games to play, the Xbox series S is one of the best gaming consoles money can buy. Now, it takes even less money to get your hands on one this Black Friday.

For a limited time, the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle is available for £249.99. The bundle gets you the Xbox Series S 512GB, as well as three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is essentially the Netflix of the gaming world, and gives you access to hundreds of games right from the get go. It really is a steal.

If you’re looking for a little extra gaming power, there’s also a pretty stellar deal on the pro Xbox Series X console. In fact, it might be the cheapest I’ve seen it in the three years the console has been on sale.

Amazon are currently offering the Xbox Series X with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III thrown in for £409.99. That’s a 25% saving on its normal price, but you better act quick. The Xbox Series X bundle is only available until 19 November.

