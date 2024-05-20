The next Motorola Razr will come with a big upgrade I’ve been begging for

With each new foldable smartphone, we get a big new improvement to tempt us away from non-folding devices. Over the past few years, attention has turned to the cover display. Devices have been packing bigger mini screens that can do more. And that trend looks set to continue with this year’s Motorola Razr devices.

91Mobiles has shared a look at the Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024, and Twitter leaker Evleaks has shared similar images. The headline-grabber is a larger 4-inch cover screen – up from the current 3.6-inch screen. The leaked renders show a design that’s mostly sticking to the script of the Razr devices. But, there’s a larger display that nearly takes over the entire front panel. The dual cameras and flash remain, although with a bit more of a bump and possibly a smaller hinge.

In terms of aesthetics, we’re getting a vibrant palette with colours like green, blue, and Peach Fuzz. There’s also a rumour of a vegan leather finish on at least one model. Another interesting titbit is a 45W charging adapter in one of the images, hinting at faster charging.

These renders have also been backed by leaker Evan Blass, who dropped some official-looking images of the new Razrs, showing off their colours and designs. The Razr 2024 appears in a striking orange, a sleek gray, and possibly a khaki hue. Meanwhile, the Razr+ 2024 seems to sport different textures for the green and blue versions.

razr+ 2024 / razr 50 ultra pic.twitter.com/5RbTmxqrGb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 17, 2024

Spec-wise, the Razr+ 2024 might come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 6.9-inch OLED display at 165Hz, dual 50MP cameras, and 12GB of RAM. Storage is a bit up in the air, with conflicting reports between 256GB and 512GB. On the more affordable Razr, we’ll reportedly find a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x chipset and 120Hz OLED panels on the front and back. Camera-wise, it’ll pack a 50MP snapper with a 13MP secondary sensor. The battery remains unchanged at 4200mAh, but there’s no word on wireless charging.

