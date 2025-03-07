Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Ikea’s smart home tech set for a big upgrade that I’ve been waiting for

NewsLeaks & RumoursSmart HomeIkea
News

Ikea’s smart home tech set for a big upgrade that I’ve been waiting for

Thanks to the upcoming addition of Thread to Ikea's smart home devices, I'll finally be able to use them with HomeKit

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
IKEA smart home app

For a few years now, everyone’s favourite Swedish flat-pack furniture maker has been dabbling in smart home tech. And soon, I might actually be able to use one of Ikea’s smart home gadgets. That’s because after years of affordable yet frustratingly limited range of devices, Ikea is finally dipping a toe into Thread.

According to recent regulatory filings spotted by CybermodStudios, Ikea has registered its first-ever Thread device with the FCC. It’s a temperature and humidity sensor called the Timmerflotte.

The Timmerflotte looks to be a simple battery-powered sensor, running on two AAA batteries. But it comes with an 11-digit Matter setup code for easy integration. That’s a sure sign that the new sensor will be ready for easy integration with all smart home systems. However, it’s also a sign of much more to come.

Ikea’s current smart home hub, the Dirigera, lacks Thread Border Router capabilities and isn’t a full-fledged Matter controller. This means the company doesn’t actually have a way to integrate the Timmerflotte into its existing smart home platform. So, either Ikea is about to drop a new hub with proper Matter and Thread support, or it’s quietly shifting towards selling standalone Matter-compatible products without any of the usual ecosystem baggage.

I’ve built my entire smart home around Apple’s HomeKit. Since the Timmerflotte uses Thread, it should, in theory, slot seamlessly into my HomeKit setup without me needing to buy anything extra. That alone is a game-changer. But—and there’s always a but with Ikea—it’s unclear exactly how Ikea plans to support this device within its own ecosystem.

There’s no official release date just yet, but given the FCC filing, I’d wager we’ll see the Timmerflotte hit stores sometime in 2025. No word on pricing either, but if Ikea sticks to its usual strategy, it’ll likely be an absolute bargain compared to the competition.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home