The OnePlus Pad 2 can be left on standby for over 40 days

OnePlus has debuted its third tablet – but it’s not a replacement for the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go.

Instead, the 12.1in OnePlus Pad 2 is a higher-end device to sit above the other two. As such you could say it’s an iPad Pro rival, but its $550/£499/€549 price point means it’s a more natural rival to the iPad Air. It certainly looks the part, with a 584g weight and 6.49mm thickness.

The Pad 2 is available for pre-order now and will be available on 1 August in North America, Europe and India.

Pad 2 has some pretty impressive hardware inside it, too, with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at its heart alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Bettery life should be impressive, with a 9510mAh battery on board. OnePlus claims a possible standby time of a huge 43 days, while there’s 67W charging. Even with that speed of charge, the battery will still take 81 minutes to juice up. OnePlus doesn’t say how long the battery should last for, say, video. So for my review, it’ll be really interesting to see how much battery life I can get out of it during normal use.

The display has a 3K resolution, a 7:5 aspect ratio and it has up to 144Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness tops out at 900nits, so it should be great for watching video, too especially since the speaker .

Indeed, OnePlus talked about Pad 2 as being a great tablet for entertainment, but there’s no doubt that productivity is really where it’s at for Pad 2.

There’s a new optional two-part £149/€149 Smart Keyboard with function keys and a large touchpad. It magnetically attaches as well as the £99/€99 Stylo 2 – a new stylus that, again, magnetically attaches.

You can use the keyboard with Bluetooth or snap it onto the tablet where it will work via pins on the bottom edge of the tablet.

It supports Open Canvas – the multitasking/multi-window software debuted on OnePlus Open last year. That’s part of OxygenOS 14 running on top of Android 14.

There’s also support for OnePlus’ latest AI features including AI Writer, AI Eraser and more. OnePlus has also done some work on getting its devices to work together better with screen mirroring, cellular data sharing and Content Sync between devices.