The Realme GT 2 Pro could be the wallet-friendly flagship killer you’re looking for

Realme’s new GT 2 Pro could very well be on your next smartphone shortlist thanks to its impressive (on paper, at least) bang for buck potential.

Available from 8 March from £599, it’ll be the first handset landing in the UK with Qualcomm’s mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood. Without deep diving into the numbers, that essentially means it’ll be one of the most powerful phones in the world, bringing the fight straight to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, for a much more manageable price.

Other impressive specs include a large 7.67in 3216 x 1440 120Hz OLED screen, up to 12GB of RAM (with scope for a 3-7GB expansion via its internal memory) and a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, 50MP wide-angle camera, and a quirky 3MP microscope camera.

Throw in a capacious 5,000mAh battery and a funky textured design available in different colours including pastel green and blue, and you’ve got yourself a heck of a lot of smartphone for your money.

We’ll have to try out and test the GT 2 Pro ourselves before we can give our official verdict of course, but if you’re not fussed about a zoom lens, this is shaping up to be one of the top smartphone contenders of the year. Watch this space…