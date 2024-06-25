The Logitech G515 TKL fixes the only issue with my favourite gaming keyboard

I might’ve swapped my desktop PC for a gaming laptop, but I still play with a separate mouse and keyboard – specifically the Logitech G915 TKL, which has been a near permanent fixture on my desk for the past four years. I love its low profile and long battery life – but it’s not perfect. Logitech has been listening to customer feedback, and the result is the new G515 TKL.

This wireless wonder trades the G915’s hook-style key switches (which made removing key caps a pain and limited compatibility with third-party replacements) for more widely used cross-style ones. You have the choice of brown (tactile) and red (linear) switches, each with a 1.3mm actuation point, and the caps should be less prone to wobbling. The standard ANSI layout means keyboard modders can easily swap in their own custom key cap sets with no missing pieces, too.

Not that you should have to for a long while. The G515 uses low-profile caps made from double-shot PBT plastic, which are much less prone to wear and fade than the G915’s ABS caps (something I’ve experienced personally).

At just 22mm thick this is a seriously svelte ‘board, but Logitech still found room inside for a sound dampening layer that should keep key clatter to a minimum. Each key switch is also pre-lubed and fitted with stabilisers for a smoother keypress and less rattle.

It ditches the G915 TKL’s volume wheel and dedicated multimedia shortcuts, but you can easily add them back with macro commands. Keycontrol mode in Logitech’s G Hub software lets you assign a whopping 15 actions to each key.

Naturally there’s per-key customisable RGB lighting, and Logitech’s tri-mode connectivity. The included Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless dongle can double up with one of the firm’s gaming mice, freeing up a USB port, while Bluetooth and wired options complete the trifecta.

The built-in battery should last long enough for 36 straight hours of gaming with the RGB lighting at full brightness. I’m expecting that to translate to at least a week between top-ups for general use with the lighting dimmed.

The G515 Lightspeed TKL is going on sale this month, in black and white colour options, for $140/£140/€150, at Amazon and all the usual retailers. A wired version will follow at the end of August for $99/£99/€110.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming