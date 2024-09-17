Logitech breathes new life into my favourite ever gaming keyboard

It was inevitable, really. Ever since Logitech revealed a new low-profile keyboard that wasn’t a direct sequel to its best-selling G915, gamers were asking when a true successor would arrive. That time is now. The Logitech G915 X Lightspeed is finally official, bringing much-improved key switches in both full-size and tenkeyless varieties.

The new model addresses every major issue I had with the original G915, including its tricky-to-replace key caps that faded too quickly, its old-school charging standard, and its modest battery life. But then so did the G515 TKL that filled the void just a few months ago – it’s what I’ve used to type this story, while my G915 lies unloved in a box somewhere deep in the depths of my garage.

Reasons to step up to the new low-profile flagship include returning fan favourites like the brushed metal top plate, oh-so-satisfying volume roller and dedicated multimedia shortcuts. 10 customisable G keys make the full-size version the top pick for macro fans.

Most importantly, Logitech has dropped the old G915’s hook-style key switches like a stone, and joined the rest of the low-profile world with cross-style switches. There are brown (tactile), red (linear) and blue (clicky) varieties, all with a 1.3mm actuation point that’s far shallower than a full-height mechanical keyboard.

The new caps won’t be as prone to wobbling or rattling (thanks in part to extra layers of sound dampening material), and can actually be swapped out for third-party alternatives without first performing minor stem surgery. They’re also made from double-shot PBT plastic, so will be far more hard-wearing than the fade-prone ABS caps seen on the first-gen model.

As before, the G915 X gives you the option of wired, Lightspeed wireless and Bluetooth connections. Dedicated buttons make it easy to switch between the two wireless modes, for quick swapping between devices.

Battery life has climbed from about 30 hours on the original G915 to 36 hours on the new one. That’s with the RGB backlighting at full blast, too; dial it back and it should manage 90 hours per charge, or switch off the LEDs altogether and it’ll nudge a whopping 800 hours between top-ups. And – praise the lord – it finally ditches microUSB in favour of USB-C charging.

Expect to pay $230/£230/€250 for the full-size G915 X, while the G915 X TKL will set you back $200/£220/€230. There will also be a wired-only version, with just Tactile and Linear switch options, available for $180/£200/€200.

That’s quite the price hike from the G515 TKL, which can now be snapped up for £140. Do I miss multimedia keys and a metal top plate that much? I’ll let you know once I’ve had some hands-on time with the new model.