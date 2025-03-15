Best keyboard 2025: top wireless keyboards for typing and gaming

Whether you’re preparing for the final boss or preparing financials for your boss, the best keyboard will help you get things done quicker on your laptop. And if you’re in the market for one, this is the list you need.

From streamlined spellers to competition keys, you’ll find the best keyboard for every use and budget below. We’ve even included a few customisable boards in our round-up, to help you nail your desktop aesthetic.

Don’t know your QWERTY from your RGB? We’ve also covered some key lingo to help you decipher which specs actually matter when choosing a keyboard.

The best keyboards you can buy today

The mini mapper: Logitech POP Icon Keys There might be no shortcuts in life, but you’ll find four on this compact keyboard. A quartet of Action Keys gives you quick access to selected tools and apps. Use the Logi+ Options app to program different modes and remap function keys for Windows or Mac. And thanks to a 3-year battery life, it won’t cut short your productivity.

The connected caddie: Microsoft Surface Keyboard (2nd Edition)

For par on the ninth, you need a putter. For a PA any time, you need this inputter. As well as Windows shortcuts, it has a dedicated Copilot key that summons Microsoft’s AI assistant on demand. Not just a business bot, it can help with everything from writing tips to image generation. You can also ask it about golf lingo.

The sustainable speller: Trust Vaiya Even keyboard warriors can have an eco conscience. Want to feel guilt-free while typing essays on Facebook? This full-size number is made using 55% recycled materials. It also pairs with up to four devices at once and supports a whole range of operating systems, so you can share diatribes across different platforms at the push of a button.

The quieter QWERTY: Keychron K5 Max With their distinctive click-clack soundtrack, mechanical keyboards won’t make you popular in libraries. The K5 Max tries to keep a lower profile: lined with acoustic foam and a dampening pad, it arrests unnecessary rattle. It’ll still disturb the peace, but at least you can show off its streamlined switches and slender aluminium build when people come over to complain.

The retro revamp: Lofree Block Nothing did off-white plastic quite like Eighties tech. Inspired by the original Macintosh, this beige beauty is an old-school board for the modern minimalist. Orange knobs control device and volume settings, with a subtle display for status indications. Foldable risers get the angle just right, while the switch, foam and gasket setup is engineered to enhance feedback and reduce vibrations. Ideal if you’re hammering out lines of Pascal.

The switch switcher: NuPhy Kick75 Buy Now Don’t be put off by its primary colours: this is a serious peripheral. Sure, it can game like the best of them. But support for different switch heights is a win for wordsmiths. Float over low-profile switches or embrace the classic feel of higher caps. Both are designed for tactile bounce beneath your digits, while a customisable knob lets you switch up your workflow. The colourful commander: Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro 75% Backlit keys might kick off the LAN party, but it takes more than a desktop disco to take the win. Besides an RGB glow, this Razer board upgrades the show with a mini OLED display. Use the command dial to change settings and toggle through readouts for in-game intel. Or spend £300 just to show funny GIFs in the top corner of your keyboard. Read our in-depth Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro 75% review

The sleeper set: Alienware Pro You might find esports more fun than emails, but gaming at your desk will catch HR’s attention. Avoid a disciplinary with this office-friendly option: lights off, it’s disguised as a standard-issue typer, leaving your colleagues clueless as to its competition credentials. Once the boss clocks off, you can reveal its full potential. Like Clark Kent in keyboard form.

The waterproof warrior: Asus ROG Strix Scope II RX Sweat. Tears. Energy drinks spilt in celebration. In the heat of virtual battle, all kinds of liquids can end up on your keyboard. That’s why this durable desk-topper has IP57-rated moisture resistance. When you’re done wiping it down, optical switches promise a rapid trigger response, while streaming hotkeys and a multi-function wheel help you handle the media.

How to choose the best keyboard

Looking to buy the best keyboard but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Size: Full-size boards give your fingers room to manoeuvre, while smaller models sacrifice some keys for the sake of portability. 75% models strike a balance, losing the numpad and arrows.

Full-size boards give your fingers room to manoeuvre, while smaller models sacrifice some keys for the sake of portability. 75% models strike a balance, losing the numpad and arrows. Keys: Most mechanical keyboards let you hot-swap caps and switches for a different feel. Many can also be fully remapped with shortcuts and macros for more efficient working or warring.

Most mechanical keyboards let you hot-swap caps and switches for a different feel. Many can also be fully remapped with shortcuts and macros for more efficient working or warring. Connectivity: Most of the keyboards above can talk to your tech in three ways: USB-C for wired reliability; Bluetooth for multi-device pairing; and 2.4Ghz for a low-latency connection using a dedicated USB dongle.

Most of the keyboards above can talk to your tech in three ways: USB-C for wired reliability; Bluetooth for multi-device pairing; and 2.4Ghz for a low-latency connection using a dedicated USB dongle. Battery: Battery life ranges from a few days to several months. The longest can go for years on end, depending on usage. Backlighting can impact longevity, especially if you go for a full rainbow glow show.

