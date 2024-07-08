The Loewe aura.pure is coffee machine minimalism at its best

If a coffee maker is going to take pride of place in your kitchen, it needs to be a looker – and doubly so if you go for the modern minimalism Loewe’s TV line-up is renowned for. The firm’s first ever bean-to-cup machine, the aura.pure, is exactly that, with sharp lines and premium materials everywhere you look.

Instead of replicating the shiny silver look many top-tier coffee machines go for, Loewe has reserved stainless steel for the doser chamber and group head. The machine itself is finished in basalt grey, while the base, drip tray and steam wand handle are carved from natural wood. Your other cooking gadgets are going to be jealous to share a countertop with it.

It’s not all show and no go, either. A heating system made up of three thermoblocks keep the coffee, milk and brewing head at a constant 92 degrees. After a short two minute heat-up phase, it’ll be good to pull shot after shot, or froth multiple jugs of milk, until the integrated water tank needs a refill.

The grinder uses conical burrs that are fully adjustable from coarse to fine, turning beans into the perfect consistency grinds for espresso. Buttons on the front of the machine let you tweak cup volume, temperature, pre-infusion and pre-grind times too, so serious coffee fiends will be right at home.

Grind aside this is a manual machine, so you’ve got to tamp your coffee by hand. Loewe includes a wooden tamper in the box, along with two portafilter heads, a tamper mat and barista cloth for keeping the milk wand clean between drinks. A matching milk jug is included too.

It was designed and built in Germany, but Loewe spent plenty of time in Italy learning from coffee experts before signing off on the aura.pure.

I tried a few espressos during Loewe’s recent pre-launch press event. The aura.pure delivered a smooth flow and a good crema with minimal effort. The constant temperature and pressure meant the coffee tasted wonderfully rich.

Like Loewe’s top-tier TVs, the aura.pure isn’t exactly a mainstream machine. To get one on your kitchen counter you’re looking at paying a substantial €1999 – which I reckon equates to about 600 trips for a Starbucks Caffè Latte.

The Loewe aura.pure is going on sale across Europe this month.