The 2025 iPhone 17 will be thinner than the iPad Air M4

Each of the latest smartphones packs a new headlining feature. All new tech devices, actually. The recent M4 iPad Pro is Apple’s thinnest device ever at 5.1mm thick – even thinner than the iPod Nano. But the device might not hold that crown for much longer, as we can expect the iPhone 17 to get thinner as well.

According to a report from The Information, Apple is working on making the iPhone 17 “significantly thinner”. It will reportedly be priced higher than the Pro Max model – perhaps as the iPhone Ultra, that’s been rumoured for a while. We can expect the thinner smartphone to arrive in 2025 alongside the iPhone 17.

But just how thin will it get? Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro is 8.25mm thick – which is still pretty slim. With the report mentioning the device getting significantly slimmer, we should expect a big reduction here. With the M4 iPad Pro billed as Apple’s thinnest device at 5.1mm, this is likely a target for Apple to match or beat. A slimmer iPhone makes more sense than a thin iPad, since it’s the device you carry around all the time.

2025 is still a while off, and Apple is testing multiple designs – so things may change. In the meantime, we can look forward to the iPhone 16 arriving later this year. We can expect new camera lenses, a new chipset inside, and maybe even another new button on this upcoming smartphone.

