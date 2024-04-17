Sky Stream and Glass free update slashes delay for live sport by 20 seconds

If you have a Sky Stream or Sky Glass streaming device then there are not one but two free updates coming this spring as Sky adds a raft of new features to the streaming gear.

Available from May, the second update is set to introduce Low Latency to the Sky Sports Main Event channel. reducing the time between the action on the pitch and watching on your Sky Glass or Stream. Over 20 seconds has been shaved off and Sky says it reckons you can now see sport faster than with other streaming services. The tech will be rolled out for other Sky Sports channels later in the year.

Sky calls the software for these devices Entertainment OS and some new updates are gathered together under a new version 1.2 rolling out now. There’s another Entertainment OS 1.3 update in May, too including the Low Latency feature.

Also in that second update is an Auto Game Mode for Sky Glass. It uses Auto Low Latency (ALLM) for more responsive gaming. As the name suggests, it’s completely automatic when you plug in your Xbox Series S/X or PS5.

You’ll also be able to add actors to your Playlist on both Sky Stream and Sky Glass, too, meaning you can track everything from that actor. Sky also says it will bring the same tech to sport, enabling football fans to add their teams to their playlist and so track all their upcoming games.

Sky also says this update will enable you to use voice to add movies and TV shows to your playlist.

In the v1.2 update rolling out now you get personalised rows of content which are based on genres you’ve actually watched. The feature is available for movies first and will be based on TV shows soon. Show pages also now have cast and crew rows so you can check out other suggestions from the same actor or director.

Also new is fast forward and rewind by voice, a popular feature on Sky Q but not quite as easy to implement on streaming devices.

Kids are also now able to choose from various character avatars including characters from Paw Patrol, Scooby Doo, Peppa Pig, SpongeBob, Trolls and Pip & Posy. More are to follow, says Sky.

You’ll also be able to see Rotten Tomatoes ratings on show pages, while Sky is also introducing more shows with subtitles. All Ultra HD on demand content will have the option for subtitles by the end of the summer – currently, this is just available on HD. Audio Description will also be coming to on demand content, too.

Oh, and if you have the Sky Live camera you can also play some new motion-enabled games – Basketball Knockout can be played one-on-one or with a friend – all you need to do is score as many baskets as you can. Tennis Smash: Racketville enables you to use your hands to hit the ball.

Sky says it has made over 500 updates to Entertainment OS since it first launched Sky Glass.

