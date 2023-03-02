Sky kicks off new F1 season with a dedicated Ultra HD channel

Sky has announced that from 3 March, Sky Sports will provide its F1 channel in glorious Ultra HD and HDR, to viewers subscribed to its Ultra HD package.

While 4K F1 broadcasts have been available in the past, they could only be viewed by fiddling around with pop-up menus/red button mashing on the regular F1 HD channel. After the launch though, viewers can head on over to channel 406, where content will automatically be played in the best quality and sound available — namely, up to 4K Ultra HD and HDR — without the need to mess around with pesky red buttons.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD will land on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and will join Sky’s existing sports UHD lineup. The latter includes the recently launched Sky Sports Main Event Ultra HD (channel 401), as well as a whole host of Ultra HD coverage of Premier League football, cricket and golf. And if you don’t have the Ultra HD pack already, you can give it a spin for free with two free months when you sign up.

The 2023 F1 schedule, if you need reminding, is rammed with plenty to look forward to, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, along with the upcoming Grand Prix in Bahrain, which also kicks off on 3 March.

With numerous other Grand Prix events taking place in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Azerbaijan and Miami over the next few months, it could definitely be worth a punt if you’re rocking a 4K TV with a ravenous need for speed.