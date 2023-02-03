Sky brings another slew of updates to Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Sky has announced a slew of updates coming to its Sky Glass and Sky Stream platforms as part of its latest Entertainment OS 1.1 release. The updates are rolling out presently and are broadly centred around personalisation:

Cast and Crew rail: With the Cast and Crew rail on Show Pages you can watch key performers' back catalogues. Just select someone from the rail, and see everything they've been a part of that's currently available to you.

Bluetooth gets better: On Sky Glass, you can now listen via your Bluetooth headphones at the same time as Sky Glass' speakers are playing, meaning customers who are hard of hearing can listen with headphones while still watching at the same time as everyone else.

Last week, Sky also announced that it had added the Amazon Music app to Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q. If you have Music Unlimited you can access all 100 million songs on demand and if you only have Prime then you can still listen on shuffle just as with an Echo device.