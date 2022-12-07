Sing your heart out with Apple Music Sing – a new karaoke feature

Fed up with skipping out the words to your favourite shower song? Tired of stumbling over ABBA lyrics on karaoke nights? Don’t worry, Apple‘s got your back! The latest Apple Music feature brings karaoke mode to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Sounds pretty groovy, right?

The feature, dubbed Apple Music Sing, lets you sing your heart out to your favourite tracks. It replaces some rather serious karaoke kit right in the palm of your hand. You can adjust the artist’s voice levels, view duet lyrics, and even separate the background lyrics from the main track. And, of course, you’ll be able to follow along to the lyrics in real-time as they move along with the tune.

While competitors, such as Spotify, have launched karaoke features, Apple seems to be letting its hair down with this one. Apple Music Sing focuses on group activities, with the duet view and background vocal splitting features. Clearly, the brand doesn’t want to miss out on the party. It makes sense, given recent features such as SharePlay – there’s a big emphasis on group functionality. And we’ll raise our hands like we just don’t care at that.

You’ll be able to start working on your karaoke, ready to impress before New Years. Apple is set to roll out Apple Music Sing later this month. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and the latest Apple TV 4K. It lives right inside the Apple Music app, so you won’t need to download any extra software. As an extra cherry on top, the feature will launch with 50 dedicated playlists full of karaoke hits.

While it’s not a ground-breaking feature, Apple Music Sing brings some welcomed quality-of-life functionality. It’s a bit of fun, and we don’t always see enough of that from streamers. Plus, it’s an extra reason to either keep Apple Music or switch to it. Apple Music is £9.99 each month, £14.99 for a six-account family plan, or £4.99 for students. With around 75 million tracks in its catalogue, it’s ahead of the pack when it comes to choice.