Save up to 26% in this soaring iPad Air (2020) Prime Day deal

This Prime Day sees a bunch of Apple products get a price slashing, and the iPad is no exception. Apple’s iPad Air (2020) has been given a rather tempting discount. This means you can score the tablet for a record low price.

That means you can grab anywhere from 20% to 26% (£100-£210) off the Apple tablet, depending on which model you get. The models on this iPad Air deal are where things start to get a little complicated. Luckily, all of the iPad Air colours are available in this Amazon Prime Day deal. Some are going out of stock quickly, so this might be one to jump on quickly.

Apple’s 64GB Wi-Fi model is 20% off at £419, but adding the Cellular option means you miss out on the Prime Day savings. On the 256GB model, the Wi-Fi configuration is 19% off at £539 and the Cellular is 26% off at £589. Phew, got all that? Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t make a 128GB model, so you’ll have to pick between 64GB or 256GB.

It’s worth noting that this is the 2020 generation, and there is a newer model from 2022 starting at the higher price of £569. Between the two devices, the biggest difference is the introduction of the M1 chip. Having said that, this slightly older device still packs punch. In fact, we gave it 5 stars out of 5 in our review.

This iPad Air is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is still a blazingly fast chip, and beat out the other iPads back in 2020. The 10.5-inch iPad has the all-new design. It features smaller bezels, Touch ID in the power button, and no home button, so you’re getting the latest look. The snapper is a 12MP wide camera, and there’s a magnet on the side for Apple Pencil.

It’s not often that you see Apple products at a discounted price, so this Prime Day deal is certainly one to consider. Despite being a 2020 release, this iPad Air is still a really solid offering for all your tableting needs.