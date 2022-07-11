Save over £70 on a top Shark vacuum with this early Prime Day deal

Looking to suck up some big savings this summer? Then this great Shark vacuum cleaner deal at Amazon UK is well worth checking out today.

Head to the online shopping giant and you can currently save over £70 on a Shark corded stick vacuum, bringing the price of the essential household gear down to a much more affordable £178.

That’s a savings of 29% compared to the Shark vac’s regular £250 RRP – a truly exceptional price on a product most people love, with it earning a 4.5/5 star score based on over 3800 user reviews at Amazon.

This vac is absolutely packed with great features, especially its anti hair wrap technology, which helps keep the brush roll tangle-free when you use it. A long 10m power cord means that most people shouldn’t find any restrictions on their cleaning, while LED headlights help you suck up all the hidden bits of dust and dirt lurking in even the tidiest home or office – as do the bendable stick frame.

A generous 5-year guarantee with manufacturer Shark means all your cleaning needs should be sorted for the foreseeable future, too. Lastly, the product usefully transform into a handheld vacuum with a precision nozzle that’s perfect for cleaning all manner of surfaces, while a clever design allows it to collapse on top of itself for easy freestanding storage.

All in all, this is a great price on a super vacuum cleaner that costs a fraction of what you’d pay for a fancy cordless. It’s coming available in purple, which is vibrant but still classy,

For more great discounts on top home tech and more, check out of complete guide to the best Amazon Prime Day UK deals.