Save on Amazfit smart watches with these Black Friday discounts

If you were planning on shifting a few pounds in the New Year, it might be a good idea to shop around for a fitness tracker or smartwatch now – Black Friday sales have been prices hacked back across the board, and Amazfit is getting in on the action. There are discounts across the firm’s line-up, with the rugged T-Rex 2 dipping under £200 for the first time.

Amazfit T-Rex 2: £199 – save £20 (Amazon UK) / $190 – save $10 (Amazon US)

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: £159 – save £20 (Amazon UK) / $140 – save $90 (Amazon US)

Amazfit GTR 3: £109 – save £20 (Amazon UK)

Amazfit Bip 3 Pro: £59 – save £10 (Argos) / $50 – save $20 (Amazon US)

Amazfit Band 5: £22 – save £18 (Amazon UK) / $28 – save $12 (Amazon US)

When we reviewed it earlier this year, we said the T-Rex 2‘s rugged construction and chunky design will “fit in just about everywhere, from the slopes to the surf to your back garden”. While it goes without a few features you’d find in pricier rivals, its extensive fitness tracking can’t be faulted for the cash. It also promises mil-spec toughness to go with the purposeful looks, and a battery that’ll keep on ticking for weeks between charges.

If you’re after something with a little more charm and grace, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has got you covered. It swaps G-Shock vibes for a more streamlined metal chassis and more sculpted crown buttons. You’ll still squeeze almost three weeks of battery life from a single charge, and it can track as many as 150 different sports and activity types. Heart rate and SpO2 monitoring are on-board, and the circular 1.45in AMOLED screen is especially easy on the eye. It’s currently £159, a £20 discount.

There’s also a non-Pro version for an even more affordable £109, a healthy £20 saving over usual retail price. It has a slightly smaller 1.39in AMOLED screen, but keeps the same design, same battery life and same extensive fitness tracking.

Bargain hunters will want to head towards the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, which swaps a circular screen for a square one. The Apple Watch-esque wearable can still record steps, stress, SPo2 and heart rate, track sixty different exercise types, and survive as deep down as 5ATM underwater if you want to head to the pool or ocean. It’s currently on sale for £59, and there aren’t many smartwatches that do more for less cash.

Finally the Amazfit Band 5 is the baby of the bunch, being a dedicated fitness band rather than fully-fledged smartwatch. It still has a colour screen and tracking tech to record heart rate and blood oxygen levels while working out, and a battery that should survive for two weeks between charges. It’ll set you back £22, so could make an excellent stocking stuffer.