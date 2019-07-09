You can save £50 on a Black Shark 2 for just a couple of hours

Looking for a new powerhouse of a phone? Now's the chance to get one at a great price - the Black Shark 2 is available for £50 off, but for a very small amount of time...
As you can read in our review, we rather liked this - the first gaming phone to hit the UK. From its impressive 6.4in screen and in-screen fingerprint reader, to its seriously powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and dual-camera setup on the rear, this isn't just a seriously good gaming phone, it's a great phone all-round.
The slight flaws are easy to overlook at a price of just £429, but this offer is only available between 10am and 12pm this Wednesday (10th July). Use the link below to pop on over to where you can buy the phone!