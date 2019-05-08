Made primarily of aggressively sculpted metal with a few glass elements on the back, the Black Shark 2 looks hangry. That means it won’t be for everyone, but if you’re a gamer who loves the trademark look of gaming gear, there’s a good chance you’ll be onboard.

With a 6.4in screen it’s bigger than the Black Shark was, so there’s plenty of space for your thumbs to manoeuvre when gaming. The in-hand feel is solid and comfortable too, but it’s definitely a big phone, so those who are petite of paw might want to take note.

This time around, there are front-firing speakers and a responsive in-screen fingerprint scanner, not to mention side-mounted RGB strips to complement the light-up Black Shark logo around the back.

There’s still no headphone jack, with just a lone USB-C port at the bottom of the phone, but there is a unique toggle that fires up Shark Space, a gaming interface we’ll come onto later.

As well as all your standard power and volume buttons, you also have a dual SIM card slot that can be ejected, plus two cameras on the back: a 48MP sensor paired with a 12MP sensor, the latter of which packs a 2x zoom lens.

As for the lights, they fire up when the phone is charging or if a notification comes in, and with over 16 million colours there’s every chance you’ll find the hue for you. You can also customise the RGB back and sides to pulse or linger, sticking with one colour or cycling through the full spectrum – disco shark ahoy.

The main strike against its name is that with no IP67+ rating the Black Shark 2 doesn’t like water. Ironic, eh? That’s not a deal-breaker for us but it might be for you.