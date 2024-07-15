Watch out! Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 now 42% off in Prime Day sale

Samsung has long seen your wrist as the perfect place to shove an extra screen for your convenience. It has only just announced the new Galaxy Watch7 series – which made this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales the perfect place to slash some cash off the previous generation model. The Galaxy Watch 6 is now a whopping 42% off.

For £169, you can bag the standard Wi-Fi-only 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 rather than its £289 retail price. But why would you, when the LTE version has been reduced to the same amount? It’s going for 50% off at £169, down from the original £339 asking price.

This fully-featured wearable runs WearOS 4 – the smartwatch software built by Google and Samsung. On it, you’ll find Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health, as well as the Play Store to install third party apps and watch faces. There are basic fitness features like step-tracking and workout-recording, along with more advanced fitness features, such as sleep tracking and body composition.

Because the only visual differences between the Watch6 and the newer Watch7 are some tiny stitches on the rubber strap, there’s practically no giveaway you’re rocking last year’s model. Turn on the Always-On display mode brings and people will be too busy checking out that stunner of a circular AMOLED screen.

If you want a larger watch face, the 44mm model is also heavily discounted – with no price penalty for picking LTE connectivity. You can get the Bluetooth version for £200, down from the original £319 retail price. The LTE version is also £200, which is a 46% reduction from the £369 RRP.

Maybe you want something that’s part watch, part fidget spinner? The Galaxy Watch6 Classic adds a rotating bezel to proceedings, and has seen prices slashed by as much as 42%. It has the same health sensors, but a slightly larger case. The smaller, 43mm version with Bluetooth will currently set you back £249 instead of £369. The LTE version is also £249 instead of £429.

Going with the larger 47mm case but staying Bluetooth-only will cost £279 instead of £399, while the LTE variant costs £279 instead of £459. With Samsung having ditched rotating bezels entirely for 2024, this is currently the best (and cheapest) way to get one on your wrist.