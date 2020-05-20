Samsung Galaxy Note 20 preview: Everything we know so far

Samsung's Galaxy S20 line launched this past spring, which means the Galaxy Note 20 is next on the horizon, right? Well yes, it appears that way.

Leaks are amassing around Samsung's next stylus-driven phone, which is expected to largely keep the design philosophy of both the Galaxy Note 10 and S20. Will it introduce enough features to pull people in? And will the pandemic delay Samsung's usual Note release window?

Here's everything we've heard so far.

(Galaxy Note 10+ shown in photos unless otherwise noted)