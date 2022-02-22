Samsung announces 2022 Neo QLED TV line-up will be available to pre-order from March

Samsung is one of the biggest names in TVs, and is a popular choice among TV fans. The company’s TVs always boast impressive colours, and Samsung even has its own display tech–QLED.

First unveiled at CES, the tech-centric trade show, in January, Samsung has now announced that the pre-orders for its 2022 Neo QLED TV line-up will begin in March.

Samsung’s new Neo QLED 8K and 4K tellies will be available for pre-order from 16th March until they go on general sale on 6th April. You can pre-register for the pre-order (we don’t know why) from 22nd February until 15th March.

As you might expect, the new TVs in Samsung’s Neo QLED range will improve on last year’s Neo models. This year’s offering boasts significant upgrades and state-of-the-art features that represent major advances in quality and performance.

The 2022 cutting-edge line-up, will include six different models of Samsung’s Neo QLED panels. The sizes of these tellies range from 43″ up to 85″, so you’ll be able to find a TV to fit your space. It’s worth noting that the smallest 8K panel is 55″, so you may have to opt for 4K if you’re tight on space.

On the new Neo QLED range, you’ll find the company’s own Quantum Mini LED light technology. While this might sound fancy, essentially the panel is made up of individual mini-LEDs, without any layers for the light to pass through. This, along with the 4 trillion colour shades the telly can display, promises “jaw-dropping details”.

If you’re a speakers-in-the-TV kind of person, Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Dolby Atmos multi-directional speakers. These speakers can fire sound in multiple directions for a surround sound experience.

Alongside these speakers, you’ll find Samsung’s audio features, such as Object Tracking Sound (OTS). This can direct sound to move across the room along with the action on-screen. While these speakers won’t be nearly as good as a surround sound set-up, at least Samsung is putting in the effort to replicate the experience as best it can.

Like with all tellies from Samsung, you’ll find the company’s smart features on the Tizen operating system. You’ll be able to open apps, connect to streaming sources, get recommendations, and more. It’s everything you’ve come to expect from a smart TV, with Samsung’s track-record in software.

As you may have anticipated, Samsung’s previous models in the Neo QLED model have performed excellently. We rated last year’s model five stars in our review, with its excellent picture quality. This year’s Neo QLED range is certainly one to consider if you’re picking out a new box for your wall.

If you’re looking to pre-pre-order Samsung’s latest telly offering, you can head to Samsung’s store today. Pre-orders start on 16th March, and general sale begins on 6th April.