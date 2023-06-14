Pixel Watch update brings improved health features to Google’s smartwatch

Google unveiled its debut smartwatch at the end of last year, after years of speculation. One of the best things about the Pixel Watch is the promise of continued updates, just like the Pixel series of phones. Google is keen on adding extra features to the top smartwatch in addition to security patches. And the latest update introduces improved health tracking features to the Pixel Watch.

In June’s Pixel Watch update, Google introduced some improved health tracking metrics. You’ll now see an oxygen saturation reading amongst your other health data. The smartwatch will monitor the reading overnight, and alert you to changes in addition to the reading. This joins the existing estimated oxygen variation metric, but provides a more accurate insight to blood oxygen.

Alongside this new addition, the Pixel Watch gains high or low heart rate notifications. These alerts will let you know if your heart rate drops below or rises above its normal level. On top of this, the smartwatch can now automatically pause activities such as running, walking, and cycling, and resume once you start again. This matches similar features on both Garmin watches and the Apple Watch.

In a non-health related update, Google Assistant on the watch is now available in Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish. We’re impressed by Google’s commitment to feature updates, adding additional functionality to the device. Roll on the next edition, which will likely pack even more upgrades.