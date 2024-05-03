Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition is a high-performance watch with a carbon composite case

Just weeks after Watches and Wonders 2024, Tudor has introduced a new chronograph to its lineup. It’s called the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition and it’s specifically engineered for riders of the Tudor Pro Cycling Team.

The cycling-themed chronograph is super lightweight, using a carbon composite case (just like the fastest race bikes) and a high-performance Manufacture Calibre.

Of course, a watch engineered with professional cycling in mind needs to stand up to the extreme demands of the sport, so the FXD Chrono Cycling Edition features titanium elements that help make the watch more robust.

The 43mm black carbon composite case features fixed strap bars, and measures just 13.2mm thick (which is a far bit slimmer than the regular Black Bay Chrono at 14.4mm).

It’s not only the durability of the watch that Tudor designers considered – it’s also intended to be useful to riders while they’re putting in time on the bike. So, whereas a typical tachymetric scale on a chronograph is calibrated to the speeds of motorsport, the Cycling Edition features a scale that is more suited to cycling.

The red chronograph scale is wrapped around the dial in a spiral, allowing the average speeds that cyclists routinely operate at to be read at a glance.

The matt black dial also puts legibility first and foremost – using the Tudor Pro Cycling Team colours. The signature square hour markers and “Snowflake” hands offer larger luminous surfaces and are fashioned from luminescent ceramic composite for enhanced legibility.

Powering the Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition is the Manufacture Calibre MT5813 with a column wheel mechanism and vertical clutch. It comes complete with a signature tungsten openwork monobloc rotor.

The MT5813 has a 70-hour power reserve, silicon balance spring, and is certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC).

The watch is presented on a single-piece fabric strap, made up of a 22mm solid black jacquard-woven technical fabric and a traditional buckle.

If you’re serious about cycling and fancy picking up the Tudor Pelagos FXD Chrono Cycling Edition, it’s available now priced at £4560.

