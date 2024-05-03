Here’s what I’m expecting to see from Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event

Apple is holding a special event next week where it is expected to launch new iPads and a revamped Apple Pencil after no updates to the line up in 2023. Indeed, it’s clear this ‘Let Loose’ event is centred around the Apple Pencil (and so premium iPads) because of the animation to promote the event, which features – yep – an Apple Pencil.

There are also various illustrated versions of the Apple logo (further down this article) to promote the event and such artwork normally relates to the iPad. Read on to find out what I’m expecting to see launched at the upcoming Apple event.

During Apple’s latest earnings call on 2 May, CEO Tim Cook suggested that there would be “an exciting product announcement next week and an incredible Worldwide Developers Conference next month.” Apple is expected to announce plenty of AI-infused software at the latter. During the earnings call Apple also said it expected double digit growth in iPad revenue – meaning it expects some huge take-up for the new models. Let’s get into the details of the upcoming event:

When it is

The special event, dubbed ‘Let Loose’ will be taking place on Tuesday 7 May. The event starts three hours earlier than Apple Events do usually at 7am PDT, 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST, 7.30pm IST, 10pm CST, midnight AEST (8 May).

How to watch

The event will be streamed online for everyone to stream and you will be able to watch it right here – alternatively you can go to Apple’s site or watch it directly on YouTube. You can also stream the event straight from the Apple TV app on any Apple device.

Play

What to expect from the Let Loose event

An iPad Pro OLED is nailed on

The biggest announcement will likely be two new iPad Pro models. They’ll come with the recent M3 chip, OLED displays with ProMotion, thinner bezels, a matte screen option, and a landscape-oriented front camera (like the 10th-gen iPad). There have been some rumors that Apple will upgrade it to an as-yet unanounced M4 chip, though that seems a little bit of a pipedream.

There has been some suggestion that there might be some kind of Apple AI announcement too. This seems like it will be left for Apple’s annual developer conference (WWDC) in early June but it’s possible we might get some kind of iPad Pro-exclusive feature tease to go along with the Apple Pencil reveal I’ve talked more about below.

Surely there will be an iPad Air (6th generation)

I also expect to see two new iPad Air models. They’re set to get the M2 chip (not M3) as well as the same landscape-oriented front camera as the iPad Pro. Some reports suggest it’s getting bigger – with a new 12.9-inch display which will match the screen size on the iPad Pro. We’d expect it not to be similar in appearance to the current model. It may get Face ID as that feature starts to trickle down the range.

Will there be a new iPad mini?

I think it’s unlikely we’ll get an iPad mini refresh, but the last one was in 2021 and it is entirely possible that Apple may choose to debut a 7th genration of the device with a new chip but not a new design.

‘Squeezable’ Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard

There will also be new iPad accessories including a brand new Apple Pencil which could add to an already confusing range of pencils. Rumors suggest it may have a new ‘squeeze’ gesture for certain actions and presumably this could be user-customisable. It also seems nailed on that it will support visionOS to control the Apple Vision Pro headset.

This new Pencil will be a big deal, since it’s shown in the invite graphic as I mentioned earlier. I’dalso expect a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro with an aluminium enclosure and larger trackpad. The previous Magic Keyboard is costly but doesn’t look enough of a premium product – will it be different this time around?

Wider Vision Pro availability?

There may also be an annoucnement of the Vision Pro coming to other countries outside of the US – we had expected this previously and it seems timely.

Roll on Tuesday when we’ll be bringing you all the latest news and views from the launch – it’ll be time to let loose!

