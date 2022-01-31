Pinterest enables you to see what your pinned furniture would look like in your home

Pinterest is no stranger to augmented reality (AR) tech, launching features to try on clothes and makeup. But now the social media platform has taken the next step; now you can try out furniture in your home using AR. Who wouldn’t want to see what a sofa looks like in a room before forking out for one?

The new feature called ‘Try On for Home Decor’ expands Pinterest’s existing AR features. In the app, you’ll see the option “Tap to Place” when browsing the Shop tab, which allows you to virtually place furniture in your room using your device’s camera.

Pinterest says it has partnered with US retailers such as Crate & Barrel, CB2, Walmart, West Elm, and Wayfair to offer the feature. At launch, more than 80,000 Pins will be available in AR.

Unfortunately, the company didn’t specify when it would begin rolling out support for the feature internationally, though we suspect that it will in the near future.

If the AR furniture concept sounds a little familiar to you, that’s because we’ve seen something similar before. In 2017, Ikea released Ikea Place, which enables shoppers to virtually place furniture in their homes using AR.

Naturally, Ikea’s app only shows the company’s own products, whereas Pinterest has partnered with multiple retailers. Pinterest can also offer suggestions based on previous searches and your Pins, which is another feature that trumps Ikea’s app.

Pinterest says 9 out of 10 users come to Pinterest for research and inspiration in their home decor shopping journey. With so many users flocking to the social app (if you can still call it that) for home design, it’s no wonder the company decided to expand Try On to home furnishings.

We’re yet to see AR tech go mainstream, despite many companies working on the tech already – we wrote about the future of AR way back in 2009. Trying out furniture is probably one of the more useful applications of AR currently, but it still isn’t quite as comprehensive as you might like. At least you’ll be able to see if you can squeeze that extra coffee table in, after all.