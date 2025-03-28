It’s a brave company that tries to muscle in on today’s computer market. But with the Terminal Pro, Lumon believes there’s a space for people who find themselves split in terms of where to go. For this is a desktop PC that almost feels like it has multiple personalities.

There’s a warmth from the CRT display – but the cold, calculating heart of a corporate workhorse. The design feels like a deliberate throwback, and yet there are hints of modernity throughout. It’s simultaneously fascinating and unnerving. But is it any good? Let’s find out in the Stuff Lumon Terminal Pro review.

How we test computers Every PC reviewed on Stuff is tested using industry-standard benchmarks (when permitted by our employers), as well as our own years of experience to judge general performance, display, sound quality and Macrodata Refinement. Our severed employees have no memory of the review process outside of work hours. Find out more about how we test and rate products.

Lumon Terminal Pro: a PC with plenty of refinement

Design: retro-grade style. The Terminal Pro is a bold, almost defiant, entry into a market of sleek laptops, svelte iMacs and boxy, boring office PCs. Its weight and presence demand attention, with gorgeous lines that echo 1970s chic. The Lumon Terminal Pro is so arresting it almost made me forget I’m living in 2025.

Display: a CRT-ical touch. It’s been a long time since we last saw a CRT on a PC – or at all. This one’s bright, pin-sharp and… a touchscreen? A jarring juxtaposition that perfectly encapsulates the Terminal Pro’s duality. Note that the screen lacks height adjustment – you have to bend to it. Which feels deeply intentional.

Controls: on a roll. The keyboard is pleasingly clacky, but forces you to twist your back when typing, and its raised platform seems almost designed for personal discomfort. The whizzy trackball beats any mouse, and I briefly posited it would be excellent for games – before realising I hadn’t hit my daily productivity target.

Connectivity: port of no return. The lack of ports and connectivity options makes the Lumon Terminal Pro the perfect PC for when you really dedicate yourself to a single task, with no distractions. A small slot above the display seems ideal for a webcam, although I couldn’t for the life of me find any webcam functionality. Strange.

Lumon OS: operating in the unknown. The OS strips away all distractions, leaving just you and your work. I didn’t entirely understand the interface or what my tasks were meant to achieve, and yet this machine evoked intense feelings as I worked. I also got the distinct impression users are discouraged from asking too many questions and should just get on with it.

Luman Terminal Pro: a reality check

The Lumon Terminal Pro is a fascinating – if unsettling – device. Is it a revolutionary PC for focused work or a carefully crafted psychological experiment at your expense? The answer, like much of the machine itself, remains elusive.

What I do know is the Lumon Terminal Pro excels in enforcing a singular kind of focus and workplace loyalty. But the flip side is unsettling side effects, including a strange but distinct wistful longing for a life that is not your own.

Would I buy one for home use? Absolutely not. Would I use one when trapped in an existential nightmare disguised as an office job? I wouldn’t have much choice. Perhaps that’s the point: this is a machine ideally suited for corporations with extremely strict policies on work-life separation.

So this device will split the audience with its blend of retro charm and existential dread. But one thing’s for sure: spend enough time with the Lumon Terminal Pro and you’ll forget any other computers exist. And everything else, for that matter.

Praise Kier.

Stuff Verdict The Lumon Terminal Pro is the kind of desktop computer that will, in many ways, leave you in two minds. Pros Distraction-free, mesmerising interface

Working really makes you feel something

You’ll forget all about work when you’re done Cons Can be distinctly unsettling

Total lack of documentation and explanation

Minor risk of nosebleeds and death

Lumon Terminal Pro technical specifications

Screen 12in CRT touchscreen Processor Classified Memory Fragmented Storage Probably OS Lumon OS Dimensions 550mm (w) x 335mm (h) x 420mm (d) Weight Off your mind

At the time of writing, the Lumon Terminal Pro featured on the Apple website. Want to see it in action? Watch Severance on Apple TV+. You can also find out how Severance is edited on a Mac.

