Ooni’s serving up a tasty 20% Black Friday discount on its home pizza ovens

The menu selection. The order placement. The nervous wait for the doorbell to ring, before you wrench the box from the delivery driver’s grasp, rip open the box and devour your four-cheese seafood special with extra garlic sauce – all before you’ve made it back to the sofa. There’s so much about takeaway pizza that you can’t replicate at home.

Add one of Ooni’s angular ovens to your patio, though, and what you can replicate is the crispy deliciousness of freshly fired discs of dough. From wood pellets to gas canisters, Ooni’s cookers run on a range of different fuels to suit – and each is deigned to deliver the perfect domestic pizza experience.

The best news? Ooni’s offering a generous 20% off every single one of its pizza ovens for Black Friday. Buy before 29 November and you can save up to £100 across almost its entire range of ovens, fuels and cooking accessories.

Want the Ooni Pro 16 for easy multi-fuel margaritas to share with your mates? Buy by Monday and you’ll get it for £399 – down from it’s usual menu price of £499. Or for a smaller wood-fired friend, opt for the Fyra 12, which is currently discounted by £50.

Like your preferred order of two medium pizzas with a portion of chips, Ooni also offers brilliant bundle deals – and these are also included in the Black Friday discount bonanza. The Koda 12 Essentials Bundle, for example, bags you the compact, chimney-free Koda 12, plus a pizza peel, an Ooni cookbook and a handy carry cover. It’s all yours for less than £312 – a saving of £78 over the normal bundle price.

While your oven won’t arrive as quickly as your usual from the local pizzeria, Ooni offers free shipping on all orders over £25. Add one to your basket now and you could be enjoying home-made pizza by Black Friday. Plus you can use the money you saved to shell out on extra toppings. Pineapple and anchovies, anyone?

