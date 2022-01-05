OnePlus 10 Pro specs fully revealed: super-fast charging, huge battery

After yesterday’s design reveal, OnePlus has revealed the specs for the OnePlus 10 Pro in full and they make some fun reading (although as is usual with OnePlus, basically everything has leaked somewhere already).

As well as the previously officially confirmed flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 hardware there is a huge 5,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging (though you’ll need a proprietary charging stand for that we’re sure). Both are badged under parent company Oppo’s terminology for each – SuperVOOC and AirVOOC. No longer is OnePlus coming up with its own name for these (bye bye Warp Charge). Reverse wireless charging is also supported.

As you’d expect (and has been heavily rumoured) there’s a triple 48MP, 50MP and 8MP camera setup (dual OIS) with a 32MP front camera. That’s all the camera info we have at present, but expect it to be embellished before the phone emerges fully. However, expect there to be a wide, ultrawide and telephoto lens as has been standard with other flagships.

The display is a 120hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO tech and will be capable of a variable fresh rate for extended battery life. There’s also top-end LPDDR5 memory plus latest-gen UFS 3.1 storage, too, in addition to support for the also-latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard. And, it’s reiterated that the software used with be OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

We also know the dimensions of the 10 Pro, too – 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm. That means it’s slightly smaller in every way than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

When is the 10 Pro launching? Well we already know a China launch is set for 11 January. But it seems certain that OnePlus is planning to launch everywhere sooner than Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22.