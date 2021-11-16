Now that OnePlus has confirmed it won’t be directly following 2021’s OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with an iterative ‘T’ series launch, all eyes are on the speculatively named OnePlus 10 flagship next year.

Never one to disappoint, the Android rumour mill has just gifted us with not one but two juicy OnePlus 10 tidbits, with new leaks allegedly revealing the device’s release date and design – complete with some seemingly solid renders.

What’s new in the world of the OnePlus 10? Let’s take a look.

As first spotted by GSMArena, the OnePlus 10 release date is being tipped for earlier than usual, with the manufacturer apparently already testing the device in private in China and Europe, ahead of a late January or early February 2022 launch.

That’s according to the blog 91Mobiles, who say they gleaned the scoop from mobile tipster Yogesh Brar. It’s a fair bit earlier than the OnePlus 9 landed, with this year’s flagship dropping in March, but not impossible – though it would bring the OnePlus 10 into direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy S22.

It would be an interesting twist, given that OnePlus has long fancied (and marketed) itself as the flagship killer. Maybe it’s about to put its money where its mouth is and try and wrest the Q1 limelight away from Samsung, as the South Korean electronics giant usually is the undisputed headliner at the annual Mobile World Congress trade show each February and into March.

There’s no word on price, but OnePlus has typically made a point of undercutting its rival when it comes to cost, as evidenced by this year’s OnePlus 9 starting at £629.

OnePlus 10 specs and design

Of course, if OnePlus is going to successful usurp the chaebol’s next flagship as the biggest Android launch of early 2022, it’s going to have to bring something special.

And those interested in what the Chinese outfit might have up its sleeve need look no further than this new set of would-be OnePlus 10 renders, which arrive courtesy of Zouton and long-standing leaker OnLeaks (who, for what it’s worth, has a reasonably good track when it comes to their divulgences).

It shows a device measuring 163 x 73.8 x 8.5mm with a curved display design, punch-hole front camera, and chunky Hasselblad branded camera on the back. According to this leak, the OnePlus 10 will be a 6.7-inch device whose screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:09 aspect ratio, while under the hood it’s being rumoured to pack a 5000mAh battery (fast charging at 125W), 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage.







Those purported OnePlus 10 specs would certainly seem to be flagship calibre, so stay tuned as we could be looking at an all-out Android flagship war early next year.

