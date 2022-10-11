Nothing’s flagship Ear 1 buds 25% off in Prime Early Access Sale

With plenty of earbuds to choose from, gadget makers are looking for ways to get theirs to stand out from the crowd. Nothing‘s attempt to do so involves a transparent design and some clever marketing. Yes, we’re talking about the Ear 1, Nothing’s debut true wireless earbuds from last year. And they’re up for a bargain at the minute.

During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, you can score the Ear 1 buds for 25% off on Amazon UK. That brings the price down from £100 to £75. Already competitively priced, the new kid on the block’s earbuds are some of the cheapest around with this offer.

Alongside the transparent design, Nothing’s Ear 1 buds offer the same suite of features you’d expect from wireless cans. There’s active noise cancellation with a transparency mode. You’ll find a punchy 11.6mm driver to deliver strong bass. The buds are also some of the lightest on the market at just 4.7g each. Nothing reckons you’ll get five to six hours of listening time out of the buds, too.

Plus, they sound pretty good (pretty important when it comes to earbuds). Sticking true to the punchy bass promise, but letting us down on fit and battery, the Ear 1 buds scored four stars out of five in our review. They were a good deal at £100, and an even better deal at £75. While the Pro options from Samsung, Apple, and Google will beat these buds, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better set at this price.

Running on 11 and 12 October 2022, the Prime Early Access event is a warm-up for Amazon’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The offers are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.