Nothing’s CMF Phone 2 Pro is now on sale – here’s where to buy it

Nothing’s popular budget sub-brand CMF is at it again, having just unveiled unveiled its new affordable Phone 2 Pro handset. The devices fall firmly into budget smartphone territory, and offer some top features at a lower price point.

While the irony of a budget phone brand’s even more budgety sub-brand releasing a “Pro” phone isn’t lost of me, the device is one to watch – it scored five stars in our review. The handsets is now officially available to order, and is well on its way to customers who placed pre-orders.

The CMF Phone 1 was Stuff’s “Affordable phone of the year” award winner and scored a full five stars in our review, so we had high hopes for the second-gen device. And it doesn’t disappoint. The CMF Phone 2 Pro makes progress in all the right areas, while keeping the price in check. It’s a fantastic choice if you’re on a modest budget.

It ditches the plasticky quirks of the original for a sleeker, semi-modular build, sprinkles in NFC, a brighter AMOLED screen, and IP54 splash protection. The handset keeps the popular microSD slot. Its 50MP main and telephoto cams are unexpectedly decent for the cash, though there’s no optical stabilisation. There’s also a new ultrawide lens.

Performance is comfortably “good enough” thanks to a Dimensity 7300 Pro and 8GB RAM, and NothingOS 3.2 is refreshingly bloat-free. The new Essential Space feature tries to be your AI-powered life organiser. Charging stays at 33W and there’s no wireless option, but the 5000mAh battery will get you through a solid day.

Where to buy the CMF Phone 2 Pro

If you’re looking to get your hands on the CMF Phone 2 Pro, your best bet is going to be buying it direct. Unfortunately, the handsets aren’t available on any carrier plans, so you’ll need to purchase either device outright. You also can’t technically buy the phones in the US, unless you’re part of the developer program.

In the UK, the handset is up for grabs directly from Nothing. The standard 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will set you back £219, while the higher storage 256GB model is £249. You can pick from four colours: orange, light green, black, and white. However, the light green version is only available with 256GB storage for some reason.

It’s also available to order from third-party retailers such as Amazon. If you order early, you can bag an extra 10% off Nothing headphones and 40% off other accessories.