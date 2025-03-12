The Nothing Phone 3a is now on sale – here’s where to buy it

After Nothing’s usual trickle out release style, the smartphone brand unveiled its new Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro handsets. The devices fall firmly into budget smartphone territory, and offer some top features at a lower price point. Both phones are available from today, and are well on the way to rolling out to customers who placed pre-orders.

Both the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro pack flagship-like features into an affordable package. They sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120-Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a robust 5,000 mAh battery with 50-watt fast charging. They share most hardware traits and a sleek, unique design complete with LED Glyph lights and AI features like the Essential Key.

But, the Pro model stands out with a more advanced triple-camera system, including a periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom. Despite some missing extras like wireless charging, both phones offer impressive performance and style at a great value.

Where to buy the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro

If you’re looking to get your hands on Nothing’s latest budget smartphones, your best bet is going to be ordering direct. Unfortunately, the handsets aren’t available on any carrier plans, so you’ll need to purchase either device outright. You also can’t technically buy the phones in the US, unless you’re part of the developer program.

In the UK, the devices are up for grabs directly from Nothing. Phone 3a will set you back £329 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, or £379 for the higher spec with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Phone 3a Pro will set you back £449, and only comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can pick from three colours: White, Grey, and Black.

As well as grabbing either handset straight from Nothing, the devices are also available from Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and Very. At some retailers, you may even see a bundle deal with the Ear (a) buds. If you happen to be in London, the devices will be in stock at the brand’s flagship Soho store as well.

Over in Ireland, pricing is €429 for the regular model, and €499 for Pro model. You can get your hands on them directly from Nothing, or from Amazon, Harvey Norman or Power City.