Nothing Phone 2 to officially launch on 11 July

Nothing fans have been eagerly awaiting the brand’s second-gen Android smartphone since it was first confirmed earlier this year. Mark your calendars – the fledgling company will officially debut the follow-up device next month in July. The device will be Nothing‘s second sequel device, following the Ear 2 buds released in March.

In an event on Tuesday, 11 July, Nothing will debut Phone 2 to the world. Things kick off at 4pm BST/11am EST, and the event will be live-streamed on Nothing’s website. This time around, Phone 2’s marketing is accompanied by octopus tentacles rather than Phone 1‘s parrot pals. And the brand is running with the strap line “Come to the bright side”.

Come to the bright side.



Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.



Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

Nothing has already shared some information about the upcoming smartphone. We know that Phone 2 will arrive sporting a shiny new 6.7-inch display, packing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and with a 4700mAh battery. Twitter tipsters reckon they know even more, with a new 12GB RAM option, 67W charging, FHD+ resolution, and new 50MP rear camera sensors rumoured for arrival.

We also know that Phone 2 will head to the US for a launch this time around, in addition to the UK and Europe. There’s not long to wait until we’ll find out everything about Phone 2. Roll on 11 July!