Nothing Ear 2 officially on the way this month

Transparent tech enthusiasts, mark the 22nd of March in your diaries. That’s when fledgling gadget brand Nothing will reveal its latest pair of earphones, the Nothing Ear 2. Officially teased last week with a series of cryptic Twitter posts, the firm has now confirmed Ear 2’s existence – with the full reveal set for 3PM GMT.

Ear 2 will be Nothing’s first second-gen product, replacing the original Nothing Ear 1 true wireless in-ears that launched in 2021. They will join the Nothing Ear Stick earbuds and Nothing Phone 1 smartphone released last year. That line-up will also soon include the Nothing Phone 2, which was confirmed to be in the works back in January and looks set for a 2023 release.

Little is known about the new earbuds, although they will presumably retain most of the Ear 1’s features. That should mean active noice cancellation, decent battery life and a distinctive design. Ear Stick also improved on several of Ear 1’s sticking points, including squeezable controls instead of touch-sensitive ones to avoid accidentally skipping or pausing tracks, so there’s a good chance the successor will follow suit.

When (1) becomes (2).

22 March, 15:00 GMT.



Get ready for Ear (2).https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/9tM2OQuVqg — Nothing (@nothing) March 6, 2023

Based on the single teaser image released so far, the Ear 2 will retain Nothing’s signature transparent case. Leaks suggest the look of the buds themselves won’t change too much either, meaning see-through stems and silicone tips to help create a tight seal when listening.

Ear 1 launched at a very competitive price, which was subsequently increased because of the increased cost of components (and to make room in the line-up for the cheaper Ear Stick). It remains to be seen if its replacement will be even more expensive, or if it will match it on price.

The Ear 2 reveal will be be live-streamed on the Nothing website, at 3PM GMT on the 22nd of March.