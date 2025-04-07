The CMF Phone 2 Pro gets an official launch date, and I couldn’t be more excited

If you’re eyeing up a new smartphone, the £1000 price that the latest handsets typically come with is somewhat off-putting. That’s why I love more affordable phones, and some of the latest releases are arguably a better buy than their flagship counterparts. But the next affordable phone to launch is the CMF Phone 2 Pro from Nothing, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Nothing will launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro on 28 April. There’ll be a launch event video at 2pm BST/9am EST if you want to tune in and see the latest as it launches. The new smartphone will launch with a trio of new buds – CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a and Buds 2 Plus.

From a video teaser on X/Twitter and Nothing’s Forums, there’s some early info we can learn about the device. There’s a redesigned back panel that’s now textured. It also appears as there will only be one camera rather than two from the CMF Phone 1. I think this means we’ll see other spec bumps in the device, or an even cheaper price.

The CMF Phone 1 was Stuff’s “Affordable phone of the year” award winner and scored a full five stars in our review. Despite its genuinely budget asking price, we found this phone to be chock-full of character. That’s thanks to its stylishly utilitarian semi-modular design, with a twist-off accessory port that supports the bolting-on of kickstands, lanyards and more.

It’s no slouch in the performance stakes either, with a particularly impressive 2400×1080 OLED HDR screen, more than passable 50MP main camera and 8GB of RAM. Thanks, perhaps, to the modest power requirements of its Dimensity 7300 chipset, the CMF Phone 1’s battery life is also excellent.

With so much crammed into the first-gen device, I’m excited for the second-gen device, which I expect to up the ante. Nothing will likely roll-out a new chipset and some other spec bumps, while retaining the budget price and accessory port that made this handset such a charmer. We’ll bring you everything you need to know when the CMF Phone 2 Pro arrives.