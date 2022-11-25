Noise-cancelling 1More Sonoflow is a Black Friday steal at £65

We’re big fans of the 1More Sonoflow – the ANC on-ear headphones are a wallet-friendly alternative to spendy headphones like the Sony XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4. Well, they’re even more wallet-friendly for Black Friday, with the price slashed to just £65 – and 1More’s other models have juicy discounts too.

1More Sonoflow: £65 – save £25 (Amazon)

1More EVO true wireless in-ears: £100 – save £80 (Amazon)

1More ComfoBuds Mini: £65 – save £38 (Amazon)

You’re getting well-balanced audio for your cash, along with high quality LDAC codec support, effective noise cancellation and stellar battery life. Plus the ‘phones come in a carry case to keep them save while travelling. The Sonoflow was a great deal at the original £90 retail price, but you can currently pick up a pair from Amazon for £65. If you’ve been putting up with sub-par sound from the buds that came bundled with your smartphone, these cans are easily worth the investment.

If you’re all about in-ears, 1More still has you covered. The 1More EVO true wireless buds have dual drivers for a more balanced sound, with one dedicated to bass and the other handling higher frequencies. There’s adaptive ANC to silence the outside world, LDAC codec support, and a combined battery life of up to 28 hours using the charging case – which handily supports wireless top-ups.

They’re available in black and white, with six microphones for clear voice calls and adjustable EQ modes using 1More’s smartphone companion app. They used to retail for £180, but right now they’re available for £100 from Amazon – a healthy £80 saving.

Finally the 1More ComfoBuds distill the EVO down into an even more affordable package. The true wireless earbuds each use a single dynamic driver, and forego high-res Bluetooth codec support, but still pack active noise cancelling and 4 microphones for voice calls. The charging case still supports wireless charging, and at 3.7g each they’re super light for a comfy fit. The clue’s in the name, after all.

Originally launched at £103, the ComfoBuds are currently reduced to £65 for the duration of the Black Friday sales. That’s a respectable 37% saving.

