New leak suggests there’s a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in the works

Fresh codenames for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 have leaked, courtesy of Dutch site GalaxyClub (via SamMobile).

Codenamed internally as “Heart”, there are, interestingly, three devices listed — Heart-S, Heart-L, and Heart-Pro. The first two likely refer to the usual small (40-42mm) and large (44-46mm) variants, with model numbers SM-R90x and SM-R91x, respectively. The Heart-Pro (SM-R92x) is the real story though, as it suggests a third, potentially larger variant Smartwatch, or one with extra features.

There’s speculation that this could be a high-end version of the Galaxy Watch 5, like a timepiece equivalent to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Whether it’ll land with a Pro, Ultra, or other moniker however, remains to be seen. Finally, other reports also point to a larger 276mAh battery for all three models, compared to that of the 247mAh battery found in the current Galaxy Watch 4 range (pictured above).

With the long-rumoured Google Pixel Watch making an unofficial appearance online ahead of its expected launch later this year, the Android smartwatch wars looks set to be heating up. Stay tuned…