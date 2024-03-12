Nanoleaf’s new Smart Lamp lets you add Matter-compatible smart lighting to any space

When it comes to smart lighting, there are plenty of options to pick from. But things get a little more tricky if you’re after a lamp you can take on the move. But not to worry! Nanoleaf has teamed up with the fancy folks at Umbra to light up our lives in any space, including on the move. It’s called the Smart Lamp Collection, and it’s here to make your old lamp look about as exciting as a rainy Sunday afternoon without Wi-Fi.

First up is the Cono Portable Lamp. Nanoleaf’s newest little smart beacon doesn’t just sit pretty; it’s ready to tag along wherever you go, packing a five-hour battery life. Its design is as playful as a kitten with a laser pointer, letting you position it in any way. Prop it up, lay it down, or even flip it. It can shine out over 16 million colours and set the mood faster than you can say “RGBW”.

Then, there’s the Cup Lamp – timeless, elegant, and effortlessly chic. It’s not just a pretty face, though; with a USB charging port and a base that doubles as a tiny organizational butler for your bits and bobs, it’s as practical as it is stylish.

Both lamps are kitted out with Nanoleaf’s smartest tech, riding the wave of the future with Thread and Matter standards. You can control the lights with a tap of your finger through the Nanoleaf app. You can quickly sort out the brightness, set up scenes you can switch on regularly, and create groups for multiple lights.

Fancy adding some smart lighting to any space? Both of the new lamps are available to order directly from Nanoleaf. The Cono will set you back £110/€110, and the Cup is slightly more at £150/€150 for the Cup. They’re available in grey, orange, or black. You can snag 10% off if you order before 18 March as part of a launch offer.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home