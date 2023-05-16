Nab a free set of Pixel Buds when ordering Pixel 7a from Google

While Google‘s newest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 7a, has only just hit the shelves, you can already score a bargain when purchasing the new mid-range handset. With a history of excellent devices in this under £500 bracket, Google’s Pixel 7a continues the trend. In fact, the device scores a perfect five stars out of five in our review.

In case the 64MP snapper, OLED display, Google Tensor chip, and refined design aren’t enough to get you excited about Google’s most affordable smartphone, the brand is running a top-notch promotion that’s just music to our ears.

Order the Pixel 7a directly from Google

When you order a Pixel 7a from Google in the UK, you’ll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series. Worth £100, these true wireless earbuds offer fantastic sound at an even better price. You can check out our review of the buds, where they scored an admirable four stars out of five. That means rather than a total of £550, you’ll be bagging both of these devices for just £450. A nice saving by all accounts.

You’ll be able to claim this offer when ordering from the Google Store in the UK. The promotion is running up until 23 May, and is available for any colour variant of the smartphone. If the budget Pixel Buds option doesn’t quite cut it for you, Google will offer you £100 off the regular ticket for Pixel Buds Pro. Scoring four stars out of five in our review, these buds offer active noise cancellation and better audio. They’ll cost you just £80 with this promotion.

The Pixel 7a is Google’s latest mid-range device. This wallet-friendly smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Google’s own Tensor G2 chip, and a 4385mAh battery that should last you over a day. Google is throwing in a dual camera system, fit with a 64MP main snapper, and a 13MP ultrawide. You’ll get all the trimmings with Google’s superb image processing, and features such as Real Tone, Magic Eraser, and Night Sight. You’ll also get 18W fast charging, wireless charging, and Android 13 out of the box.