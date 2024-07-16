Listen up to 18% off Sony’s WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for Amazon Prime Day

Sony’s got a track record for releasing some of the best headphones in the game. But they’re usually a little heavier on the wallet, especially for newer releases like the WH-1000XM5.

Looking for a stellar set of cans that won’t blow your budget? You’re in luck during Amazon Prime Day, as the retail giant is slashing the price of Sony‘s top-class WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

Currently, you can grab a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $298 on Amazon US. That’s an impressive $102 worth of savings in this 25% discount, bringing the cans down from $400. Or over at Amazon UK, you can pick up a slightly better 31% saving. That brings the price from £379 to £260.

As one of Sony’s recent releases, this set of wireless cans is a top-notch option to consider. Lightweight and comfortable on the ears, the Sony WH-1000XM5 do it all, scoring a perfect five stars in our review. Sound output from the new and lighter 30mm drivers is equal parts detailed and dynamic, thanks in part to Sony’s fresh Integrated Processor V1.

Noise-cancelling performance is likewise superlative, deploying the combined efforts of a QN1 processor and Bluetooth Audio System on Chip to adjust noise control more than 700 times per second. The result? A remarkably hushed listening experience.

That’s all paired with class-leading 30 hour battery life, useful wear-detection, intelligent Adaptive Sound Control and extensive in-app customisations. The WH-1000XM5s are a super sleek set of headphones, and Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days discount only sweetens the package.

Prime Day 2024 is here and we’re busy covering the best deals on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new phone, smartwatch, laptop, or stick vac, Amazon will have the biggest savings around.

Find the best Prime Day deals (US) and the best Prime Day deals (UK)