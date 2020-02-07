It looks like a new Apple TV 4K could be coming soon

It’s now been two and a half years since Apple updated its Apple TV 4K.

But if some good old fashioned online detective work is to be relied upon, we could be seeing the next-gen black box of fun pretty soon.

9to5Mac has spotted a reference to what sounds like new hardware in the tvOS 13.4 beta code. Currently codenamed T1125, the mysterious new model is likely still in prototype stage. The existing Apple TV 4K is labelled J105a by Apple, while J42d is the HD model.

Obviously, we don’t yet know anything about functionality or new features, but internal files seem to suggest that the T1125 device is based on the arm64e architecture that’s used in Apple’s A12 and A13 Bionic processors. The current Apple TV 4K runs on the A10 Fusion Chip.