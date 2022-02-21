The iPhone 14 might come packing 8GB of RAM

As the iPhone 14 release date gets closer on the calendar, we’re starting to see more leaks and rumours crop up for the highly anticipated device. The latest rumour suggests that Apple will pack 8GB of RAM into some iPhone 14 models.

A user on the Korean forum Naver reported that 8GB of RAM would be coming to the iPhone 14 line-up. The user specified that only the Pro models would see this spec bump.

Now, it must be stated that this forum user has little to no track record on reports. They previously reported information about the 6th Generation iPad Mini, which wasn’t entirely accurate. It’s probably best to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

A few months ago, a more reliable analyst, Jeff Pu, also reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models would come with 8GB of RAM. However, he had previously reported a slightly lower 6GB of RAM. With Pu’s confused reporting, it’s unclear which RAM spec we should expect.

A bump up to 8GB of RAM would put the iPhone 14 Pro models in line with the Galaxy S22, and other premium Android flagships. On paper, at least. Perhaps it doesn’t matter how much RAM the iPhone 14 Pro models will have.

The brand new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a staggering 12GB of RAM, one of the highest in any smartphone. But, in performance tests on the Geekbench software, the iPhone 13 Pro Max thrashes the S22 Ultra. The 13 Pro Max only has 6GB of RAM and was still almost 33% more powerful than the S22 Ultra.

It just goes to show that spec numbers aren’t everything, it’s what you do with it that matters. Though if an iPhone is this powerful with only 6GB of RAM, imagine how it’ll perform with 8GB…

Image by Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech